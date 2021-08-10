BMO Capital Markets Increases Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$43.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PWCDF. CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.45. 16,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,087. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $34.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

