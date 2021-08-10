BMO Capital Markets Increases BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to C$63.50

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.50 to C$63.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.05.

BCE stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BCE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $83,322,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 357,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 1,053.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 258,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

