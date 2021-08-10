Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.37. 507,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,884,427. The company has a market capitalization of $322.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

