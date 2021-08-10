Blue Fin Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.90. 88,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,367. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

