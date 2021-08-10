Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $877,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in The Southern by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 26.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 13.8% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

