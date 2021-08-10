Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.50. 121,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

