Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 107,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.78. 254,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,843,247. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68.

