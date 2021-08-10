Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Holdings Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,703 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blink Charging by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.95 and a beta of 3.85. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

