Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

BLND stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

