BlackCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.93 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00023342 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,829,982 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

