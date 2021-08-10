Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.83.

NYSE BKH opened at $69.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

