Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.56.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.83.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

