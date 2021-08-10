BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,488 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $107.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

