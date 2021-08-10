BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

VYMI stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.831 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

