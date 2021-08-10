BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 960 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

