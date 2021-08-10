BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,709 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80,682 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.97.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.