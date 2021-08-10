BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $12.55 million and $1.86 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00004477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00138039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00145830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,053.37 or 0.99949707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.29 or 0.00771087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

