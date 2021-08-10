BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Hits $2.12 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00004648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00157078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00147134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,695.07 or 1.00010753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00818302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

