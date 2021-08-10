Bitcoin Private Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $4.85 million and $1,785.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00281660 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00129760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00147058 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

