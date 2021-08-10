Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.19 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00005631 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $481.63 million and $12.19 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001267 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00032172 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00034097 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.