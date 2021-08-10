Bitball Treasure Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $84.55 or 0.00185251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $38.05 million and approximately $660,982.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

