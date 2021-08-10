BioPassport Token Market Capitalization Hits $9.75 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $505,214.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

