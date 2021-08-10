BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BioHiTech Global stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 68,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,654. BioHiTech Global has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

