Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,208. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

