Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post sales of $112.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.03 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $17.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 536.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $389.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.78 million to $443.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $741.55 million, with estimates ranging from $632.80 million to $870.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $8.12 on Thursday, hitting $109.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,208. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.63. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $31,345,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $6,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

