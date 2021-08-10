BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $19.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.21.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at $591,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,506 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $158,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

