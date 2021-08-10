Biocept (BIOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.81. Biocept has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

