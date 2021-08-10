Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CLSA began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.22. Bilibili has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 57.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 93.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 14.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 4.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

