Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $820.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $820.00 and last traded at $803.00, with a volume of 257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $810.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Biglari alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $816.85.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.