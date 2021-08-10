Big Data Protocol Market Cap Reaches $5.51 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded up 38% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00052145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.99 or 0.00805705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00104928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00039579 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 29,355,356 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

