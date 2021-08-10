BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.40 Million

Analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to announce $490.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.00 million and the highest is $491.80 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $455.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 3.89%.

BGCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.84. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BGC Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

