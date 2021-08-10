BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Down 4.1%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $25.81. 36,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,197,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYSI. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $30.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.54.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

