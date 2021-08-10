Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZLNDY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 1.48. Zalando has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.42.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

