Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ING. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.01.
Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
