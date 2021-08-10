Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €100.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €89.59 ($105.41).

ETR HFG opened at €76.80 ($90.35) on Friday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 12-month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

