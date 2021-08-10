Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bentley Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BSY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.41. 1,216,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion and a PE ratio of 114.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,228,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,640,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,317,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,352,887 shares of company stock worth $77,696,667. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.61.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

