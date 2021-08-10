Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 1,419 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,019 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,521,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,059,000 after purchasing an additional 820,136 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BHP Group by 375.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 109,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

