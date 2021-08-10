Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.43. The stock had a trading volume of 169,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

