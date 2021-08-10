Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Buys Shares of 353 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,012. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

