Benchmark Lowers Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $235.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $325.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMED. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.58.

AMED stock opened at $200.15 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $190.33 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Amedisys by 75.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Amedisys by 18.7% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

