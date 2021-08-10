Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,849.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

BWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Libertas Partners lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 3,341 ($43.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 22.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,360.97.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

