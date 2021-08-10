Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BECN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.40 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.97.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after buying an additional 202,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.