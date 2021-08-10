BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.15.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at C$63.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31. BCE has a twelve month low of C$52.52 and a twelve month high of C$64.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 123.99%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.