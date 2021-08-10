BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Scotiabank

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 172,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.