Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 241.40%.

Shares of BATL stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Battalion Oil has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.82.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Rogers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.