Bata Price Down 29.1% Over Last Week (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Bata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bata has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. Bata has a total market capitalization of $98,511.85 and approximately $45.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00357603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

