Basic Attention Token Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $118.33 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,043,084 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

