Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 513 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,735.40. 66,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,577. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,521.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

