Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 4,940 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 586,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $33,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after buying an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of USB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

