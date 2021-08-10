Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 5,181 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $63,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.00. 158,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,732. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.28. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

